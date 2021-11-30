Spiderman No Way Home: As an early Christmas surprise, the makers have bumped up the film’s release date and now, the film will hit the Indian theatres one day earlier than US.

Sony and Marvel Studios have given an early Christmas gift to Spidey fans. The third film in MCU’s Spider-Man franchise, No Way Home, will hit Indian theatres one day earlier now, on 16 December.

No Way Home promises to be the biggest MCU film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It deals with the multiverse, and the supervillains from earlier franchises led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) can be seen in the trailers.

“We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," tweeted Sony Pictures India.

Fans are also speculating that along with supervillains, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spiderman will come to an aid To Tom Holland’s Peter, but we are sure that makers are in for some interesting surprises in the movie itself.

The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

The synopsis read, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. The film is based on Marvel Comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.