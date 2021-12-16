Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English in Indian theatres, has beaten the screen count of Avengers: Endgame.

The much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home released in India on Thursday, a day prior to its worldwide release.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has witnessed a thunderous opening, considering that the websites making advance bookings crashed a few days before the release. The ticket prices for the Tom Holland movie also skyrocketed to Rs 2,000 per seat in some theatres, and most cinema houses show a house full in advance for the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise.

As hype around the Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer keeps growing, Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the movie across 3,264 screens in India today.

Movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the screen count of the film in India, stating that Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the widest release ever for a Hollywood film in the country.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1471379489519063040?s=20

The movie has been released in four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English in Indian theatres.

Although Marvel films are popular all around the world, Spider-Man: No Way Home has occupied a humongous screen count as compared to the Avengers franchise. The highest number of screens earlier was locked by the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame, occupying 2845 screens in India.

From the total 3264 screens, Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, has witnessed a 50 percent screen occupancy in Maharashtra, and the country's total screen count is still increasing in number.

The film takes fans on a multiverse journey, and includes super villains, Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Norman Osborn among others. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei are also part of the film.

Meanwhile, the movie has reportedly already been leaked on piracy websites.