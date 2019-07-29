Spider-Man Far From Home: Tom Holland's film earns Rs 84.83 cr, becomes highest-grossing Spidey movie in India

Sony and Marvel Studio's latest outing Spider-Man: Far from Home continues strongly at the Indian box office as the film wraps up its fourth weekend. The film, which was released on 5 July, has raked in a total of Rs 84.83 crore at the Indian box office so far. With this haul, the film has emerged as the the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie in India.

Spider-Man: Far from Home had already surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first Spider-Man movie ever to cross the milestone.

The Jon Watts directorial earned Rs 46.66 Crore in its first weekend in India, thus creating a number of records, including the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures in India, the biggest opening weekend for Spider-Man franchise in the country, and the second biggest weekend opener for a Hollywood film in India (2019 releases), after Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the official box-office figures here.

#SpiderManFarFromHome emerges the highest grossing #SpiderMan film in #India... Also, has swung past $ 1 billion mark at the worldwide boxoffice... [Week 4] Fri 15 lacs, Sat 39 lacs, Sun 47 lacs. Total: ₹ 84.83 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

It is the eighth live-action pic in Sony's Spidey series, and a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which revived the franchise in 2017 with Holland taking on the role of the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post-Thanos' snap. However, he needs to cut short his trip due to a mission set by Nick Fury. Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio uses the teen superhero's help in battling them. The film has been written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Zendaya as MJ, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, among others.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 13:53:58 IST