Spider-Man: Far From Home — Tom Holland's film becomes first Spidey movie to surpass $1 bn mark

Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home has surpassed the $ 1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first Spider-Man movie ever to cross the milestone, reports Variety. The film has also become the second Sony film to enter the $ 1 billion club, after 2012 film Skyfall. It has also beaten Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($963 million), emerging as Sony's second-highest-grossing title of all time. The movie released on 5 July in India, and earned a staggering Rs 46.66 crore during its four-day opening weekend haul.

The Tom Holland-fronted movie has till now amassed $1.005 billion worldwide, collecting $333 million at the US market and $627 million internationally. The film has performed exceptionally well in Korea ($56 million), the UK ($36 million), Mexico ($30 million) and Japan ($26 million), reports Deadline.

It has collected Rs 83.82 crore in India till now.

Check out Spider-Man: Far From Home's box office numbers in India

#SpiderManFarFromHome crosses ₹ 80 cr... [Week 3] Fri 62 lacs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.67 cr, Mon 40 lacs, Tue 38 lacs, Wed 37 lacs, Thu 33 lacs. Total: ₹ 83.82 cr. India biz. All versions. #SpiderMan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr [Thu release; 8 days] Week 2: ₹ 17.70 cr Week 3: ₹ 5.07 cr Total: ₹ 83.82 cr India biz. #SpiderMan HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

It is the eighth live-action pic in Sony's Spidey series, and a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which revived the franchise in 2017 with Holland taking on the role of the web-slinger.

It is the 4oth movie to cross the billion-dollar mark, and the third film in 2019 to do so, after Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion).

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post-Thanos' snap. However, he needs to cut short his trip due to a mission set by Nick Fury. Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio could use the teen superhero's some help battling them. The film has been directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Zendaya as MJ, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, among others.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 14:36:42 IST