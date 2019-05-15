Spider-Man: Far From Home — New poster featuring Tom Holland is a tribute to Iron Man's legacy

*Spoilers ahead*

A new Spider-Man: Far From Home movie poster honours the legacy of Iron Man. The poster features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) crouching in front of a large street mural of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, the hero that sacrificed himself to defeat the evil titan Thanos.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) was key to Spider-Man's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discovering the Queens-based amateur hero and bringing him into the Avengers team. With stark taking on a mentor's role to Peter, their bond with layers of a father/son dynamic, was further explored across Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the new poster here:

“I don’t think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone.” #SpiderManFarFromHome 7.2.19 pic.twitter.com/ySzLM14iGl — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) May 14, 2019

The poster is accompanied with a quote similar to what we hear from Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan in the trailer. Reflecting on Iron Man's sacrifice, what Happy says is a kind gesture, conveying the faith that Tony had in Peter, but it also puts an immense amount of pressure on Peter Parker.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film features Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend and the 'guy in the chair' Ned, Zendaya as his inevitable romantic interest, Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio and Jon Favreau as bodyguard Happy Hogan.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to release on 5 July in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

