You are here:

Spider-Man: Far From Home box office collection — Marvel film earns Rs 12.10 cr on opening day in India

Spider-Man: Far From Home earned Rs 12.10 crore on its opening day in India. It was released across 1945 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Here's the announcement of the opening day figures

#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO... Embarks on a flying start... Thu ₹ 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

Trade analysts note that the opening day numbers were in double digits despite the film being a non-holiday release. It is also the biggest opener in the Spider-Man franchise. The film was leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers on the day of its release in India, which may affect its earnings.

Here are the box office highlights of Spider-Man: Far From Home

#SpiderManFarFromHome highlights...

⭐️ Non-holiday release [Thu]

⭐️ Opens in double digits [₹ 10.05 cr] NBOC

⭐️ Biggest opener in the #SpiderMan franchise

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

Spider-Man: Far from Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. According to Variety, it cost $160 million to make the film.

Forbes writes that Far From Home has already accumulated $110.8 million in China, Hong Kong and Japan ahead of the holiday weekend. In the US, where it released on 2 July, the film recorded an opening day of $39.5 million, beating the The Amazing Spider-Man's numbers.

The film stars Tom Holland in the lead alongside Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has received a 92 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It serves as a direct followup to Avengers: Endgame and will also conclude Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far From Home sees Peter Parker seek closure after the demise of Tony in Endgame.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 14:06:07 IST