Spider-Man: Far from Home actor Tom Holland says he would love to 'go around as a family and visit India'

Spider-Man: Far from Home recently released opened in theatres and has been well received by the international as well as the Indian audience. At a press interaction, Tom Holland, who plays the titular character, reveals his desire to visit India, writes online portal BollywoodLife.

"I haven't been to India earlier but I would love to visit. We have a charity in India that we support. My brother has a charity. And we would love to go around as a family and visit India," said the actor. He also adds that he would like to visit Mumbai and also travel around the rest of the country.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post-Thanos' snap. However, he needs to cut short his trip due to a mission set by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson). Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) could use the teen superhero's some help battling them.

The film sees Zendaya reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

The film released on 4 July in India, earned Rs 12.10 crore on its opening day, beating the previous films in Spider-Man franchise. In the US, where it released on 2 July, the film recorded an opening day of $39.5 million, beating the numbers of The Amazing Spider-Man. The total three-day cumulative earnings of the film stand at $91.5 million, and along with the added moolah from 4 July, it is projected that the movie will soon earn upwards of $125 million over the holiday weekend.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has received a 92 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It serves as a direct followup to Avengers: Endgame and also concludes Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 14:45:20 IST