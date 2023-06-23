Shubman Gill aka our Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar has left his mark with his outstanding voice-over for the character in Hindi and Punjabi in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIRAT KOHLI FAN PAGE (@_.virat.kohli.crew)

In a practice session recently, Virat was seen taking a funny dig at Shubman with the Spider Man signature step. Our former Indian captain indeed shares a good rapport with Gill.

This hilarious moment was caught on camera and the two clearly have become the viral sensations on social media.

The film has garnered immense appreciation from critics and fans internationally as well as in India, which has translated into a great box office number. The film has earned Rs.50 crores GBO in 3 weeks in India and $500 million globally.

Name as many Spider-People as you can in 20 seconds. And….GO! Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is now playing exclusively in movie theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/JN8ktuso53 pic.twitter.com/IBARveHkZo — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 12, 2023

The much talked about Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, has created a lot of excitement with Indians across the country, as the film keeps drawing continuous footfall in theatres. In fact, theatres have almost doubled the shows in its 4th week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for this much-beloved film.

The exceptional word of mouth has ensured families coming in as well in huge numbers, and cinema chains are catering to this demand by offering exciting promotional offers as well.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. Watch the movie in theatres near you.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.