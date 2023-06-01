Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni and Oscar Isaac

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson

Language: English

2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated superhero flick, was among the first films to explore the idea of alternate universes with its unique and visually appealing story-telling.

Now, in 2023, the makers have come up with the sequel of the above-mentioned pop-art extravaganza and just like its predecessor, they have managed to keep it high on energy with some whistle-worthy moments and layered story-telling but somehow it also turns out to be an exhausting affair.

Talking about the plot, it revolves around Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a Spider-Man whose parents are irritated and frustrated because of his unreliable nature, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), a super arachnid of her own universe, who is having an awkward bond with her dad. Apart from these two primary characters, we also have Spider-Man from India aka Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni) and an adult Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

Miles Morales is threatened by an enemy, who has a connection with his catastrophic spider bite and due to this the latter is facing an existential crisis. While initially, Miles and Spideys’ team think he is not something to be scared of, they soon realise the situation is more dangerous and complicated than it looked.

Without delving into the spoilers, we can say that the film is a fun ride but sometimes there is too much of everything. In a movie, where we see a plethora of spideys, there is a sequence where see them pointing out each other, which turns the complete scenario into a hilarious affair.

One of the biggest highlights for me was our very own desi Spider-Man aka Pavitr Prabhakar, who wins you instantly in Mumbattan. All the desi conversation around chai-tea and traffic brings a huge smile to your face.

While the sequel doesn’t match up to its predecessor, it is a fun ride, which you can enjoy with kids.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on 2nd June

