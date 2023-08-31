South star Nayanthara shares Jawan's trailer on her Instagram debut, fans can't keep calm

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara made a grand Instagram debut just days before the release of her action-drama Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress, who is widely praised for her acting prowess, has consciously stayed away from social media since the start of her career. Now, as part of her Instagram debut, the 38-year-old posted a reel featuring her twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam alongside her. All three were dressed in white attire and wearing sunglasses. She also added the ‘Alappara’ song from Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth’s Jailer to the video. The Instagram reel has gained massive traction soon after its release.

Joined a few hours ago, the Chandramukhi star has amassed over 3 lakh followers. She has followed just five accounts on her list namely husband Vignesh Shivan, Shah Rukh Khan, Michelle Obama, Rowdy Pictures and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Nayanthara’s husband, film director Vignesh Shivan commented, “My uyris, welcome to IG,” along with many red hearts and kissing emojis.

TV host Sruti Nakul wrote, “What an adorable welcome.”

Actor Indhuja Ravichandran commented, “Wow. That’s an excellent entry with a swag LSS.”

“Thalaivi,” wrote another account.

A user said, “Lady Boss.”

Jawan trailer

The actress also shared the upcoming movie Jawan’s trailer on Instagram. She captioned the post, “My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 with a lavish ceremony in Mahabalipuram and welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy in October. Vignesh Shivan often shares adorable photos and videos of his family on Instagram.

Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut

Nayanthara will debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 7 September.