The Busan International Film Festival witnessed a touching moment when a South Korean fan was moved to tears after watching the Indian film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before being screened at the Busan Film Festival.

Zwigato tells the story of Manas Mahto, played by Kapil Sharma, who loses his job due to the pandemic and has to take up a job as a food deliveryman to support his family. Alongside him is Shahana Goswami’s character, Pratima Mahto, who is a strong and positive support system for the entire family.

Recently, Kapil Sharma shared an incident that took place at the Busan Film Festival, highlighting the film’s universal appeal. “My wife and I were sitting at the venue when she noticed a girl crying. We went to talk to her and through the conversation, we came to know that she was a journalist herself. She said that during and after the pandemic a large number of people lost their jobs in their country too. And that it was a hard time for the country as a lot of people were unemployed overnight. This made me realise that even though Zwigato is an Indian feature film, the emotion that it has portrayed is universal,” said Kapil Sharma.

The incident highlights how the film’s message transcends borders and speaks to the universal experience of facing adversity during a pandemic. The emotional impact of the film on the South Korean citizen is a testament to the film’s ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

Zwigato is set to release on March 17 and is expected to receive a warm reception from audiences globally. With its compelling story and powerful performances, the film promises to leave a lasting impression on viewers and continue to resonate with them long after the credits roll.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, Directed by Nandita Das. Starring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya. Don’t forget to watch Zwigato, releasing in theatres on 17th March, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.