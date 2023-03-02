The trailer of Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato was released yesterday and garnered positive response from the audience and film experts. The film narrates the story of a man portrayed by Kapil Sharma, who becomes a food delivery agent after losing his position as floor in-charge at a factory.

In the trailer launch yesterday, Kapil Sharma said that he was curious why Nandita Das wanted to cast him in the first place adding that the director told him she wouldn’t have taken Shah Rukh Khan even if the superstar would have agreed as Zwigato requires a common face.

“I asked her, ‘Why me?’ I didn’t know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, ‘Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I’d have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd’,” said Kapil Sharma.

The comedian-actor also told the media, how he resonated with the story of Zwigato and said, “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma’am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.”

The film had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. It was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The film also features Gul Panag and Sayani Gupta in prominent roles.

