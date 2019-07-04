Sophie Turner shares first picture with Joe Jonas from their second wedding in France on 29 June

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married (for the second time) at Le Château de Tourreau in southern France amidst family and friends on 29 June. While pictures and videos from the ceremony have been circulating on social media, this is the first time that Sophie has shared a picture from the wedding. Later, even Joe posted the picture on his Instagram account.

The Game of Thrones star opted for a white floor-length gown from Louis Vuitton, with capped full sleeves and a thick waistband. She was also seen wearing a simple embroidered veil. She captioned the photo, "Mr and Mrs Jonas," on which her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas commented, "Such a stunning bride.”

Joe Jonas sported a slick black tuxedo with a black bow-tie.

Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière also shared a picture of Sophie in the delicate white dress. Here's Nicolas's Instagram post on Sophie Turner

The ceremony was attended by Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star and best friend Maisie Williams, who was also one of the bridesmaids. Other guests in attendance included brother Nick Jonas and the couple's sister-in-law and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka donned a pale pink, intricately designed sari with a low bun and minimal makeup. Nick complemented his wife's look in a black suit.

Other guests at the ceremony included artistes such as Diplo, who also leaked video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, Joe's DNCE band members, Wilmer Valderrama and model Amanda Pacheco, personal development coach Mike Bayer, and Dr Phil McGraw.

Joe and Sophie conducted their first wedding secretly right before the Billboard Music Awards this year. They got engaged two years ago in October 2017.

