Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner get married in France; Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend emotional ceremony
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married (for the second time) at Sarrians in southern France amidst family and friends, reports E! Online. The Game of Thrones actress was seen in a long white lace dress with dramatic sleeves while the 29-year-old singer chose to go minimal in a sharp black tuxedo. The bride accompanied her dress with light make up and a veil. Her Game of Thrones co-star and best friend Masie Williams was also seen as a bridesmaid for the ceremony.
There were several guests in attendance which obviously included brother Nick Jonas and the couple's sister-in-law and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka donned a pale pink, intricately designed saree with a low bun and minimal makeup. Nick complemented his wife's look in a black suit.
Other guests at the ceremony included artistes such as Diplo, who also leaked video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, Joe's DNCE band members, Wilmer Valderrama and model Amanda Pacheco, personal development coach Mike Bayer, and Dr. Phil McGraw, reports E! Online.
As per reports, the wedding ceremony went off smoothly and was an emotional affair with Joe and Sophie reportedly tearing up while exchanging vows. In fact, amidst the several pictures doing the rounds online, Priyanka and Nick are also seen getting quite emotional.
The couple also shared a light moment with friends right before the ceremony and enjoyed glasses of champagne with their respective bridesmaids and groomsmen.
Joe and Sophie got secretly hitched right before this year's Billboard Music Awards after their engagement in October 2017.
Take a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding pictures:
#jophie ❤ Mrs & Mr Jonas
Первые фото со свадьбы Джо Джонаса и Софи Тёрнер
Primeras imagenes de la boda de #SophieTurner (DarkPhoenix) con #JoeJonas
#JoeJonas is in France getting married, and while the boys look great... LOOK AT THE SUITED UP PUP! What a good boy.
Porky is dressed too hahaha ❤️
The Jonas ❤
apparently @priyankachopra was crying
Newly married Priyanka and Nick Jonas spotted at @joejonas and @sophiet's wedding!!!
@priyankachopra & @nickjonas ❤✨ en la boda de #joejonas & #SophieTurner
Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 11:04:21 IST