Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas begin wedding festivities in France; Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams among attendees
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a secret wedding at the Billboard Music Awards. The American singer ad British actress are now getting married again in a formal ceremony in the company of their close friends and family.
The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer were spotted arriving at a chateau in the south of France, which reports suggest is the venue of their lavish (second) wedding ceremony. Set on 20 acres of grounds, the beautiful property dates back to the 17th century, surviving the French Revolution. According to its website, the accommodation boasts of an infinity swimming pool, decadent water fountains, a vegetable farm and tennis courts.
Check out all the pictures here
View this post on Instagram
Situated in the middle of 16 acres ~ leisure rental : j.frontezak@chateaudetourreau.com event rental : Fabien.castillo@chateaudztourreau.com ~ Website : www.chateaudetourreau.com ~ north park ©️ @fbcstll ~ #chateaudetourreau #provence #chateau #castle #holidays #vacation #travel #rent #rental #luxury #inspirationwedding #wedding #weddingvenue #hotel #love #garden #parc #landscape #monument #view #architecture #naturelovers #nature #alley #ground #trees #spring
The soon-to-be-married-again couple, Joe and Sophie were spotted greeting their guests who were arriving for the wedding at the venue.
View this post on Instagram
Así fue como el día de hoy @joejonas & @sophiet recibieron a sus invitados, con un maravilloso cóctel de bienvenida en el Castillo de #chateaudetourreau en #avignonfrance ------------------------------------------- #joejonas & #SophieTurner , today, they welcomed their guests, with cocktails , at the venue where their wedding will be this Saturday. | #jophiewedding #jonaswedding #joejonaswedding #joewedding #SophieJonas @jonasbrothers #happinesbegins @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas #nickjonas #joejonas #thejonasbrothers #jonas #sonsofjonas #priyankachopra #DanielleJonas #SophieTurner #Jophie #Kenielle #nickyanka #Prick #thejonasareback #jb #suckerjonasbrothers #suckerjonas #coolbrothers #cooljonas #mrandmrsjonas #jsisters #mirosnews #McNews #mcnews | A post shared by ʍiʀöslαvα ʍiʀαиɗα (@mirosduffnews) on
Joe and Sophie showed up to their rehearsal dinner wearing matching bright red outfits, while their dinner guests were asked to wear white. While Sophie wore a simple long red gown with her hair worn down and silver high-heeled sandals, Joe sported an all-red suit in the same shade as his Sophie's dress.
The couple began their day with a celebration that saw Sophie stun in a simple white gown while Joe opted for a striped suit.
View this post on Instagram
tag your dream husband/wife down below 👇🏻💍
A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on
Among the guests are Priyanka Chopra, who chose to don an all-white dress which she accessorised with diamond earrings and styled with side-swept hair.
Finally......she's so beautiful😭😍😍😍😍 #jophiewedding #dinnerparty #priyanka . . . . . . #nickyanka #prick #priyanka #nick #bollywood #hollywood #picnic #nyc #joejonas #priyankachopra #nickjonas #picnic #jophie #jsisters #jobros #ny #cannes #CANNES2019 #PCatCANNES #peecee #piggychops #quantico #TSIP #ifIcouldtellyoujustonething
A post shared by OFFICIALPRIYANKA&NICKUPDATES (@nickyankafanpage) on
Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star and possibly the maid of honour, Maisie Williams also arrived in bright pink hair to mark her attendance.
View this post on Instagram
#maisiewilliams Maisie and boyfriend Reuben headed to Joe and Sophie’s pre wedding dinner (28/06/19)
A post shared by Maisie Williams (@dailymaisie) on
#kevinjonas, #DanielleJonas y su pequeña hija #alenajonas ✨ han arribado a #avignonfrance a su llegada fueron recibidos por #mamajonas, #papajonas, #frankiejonas y #nickyanka --------------------------------------- @daniellejonas, @kevinjonas and Alena Jonas finally arrived to #avignonfrance.| @jonasbrothers #happinesbegins @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas #nickjonas #joejonas #thejonasbrothers #jonas #sonsofjonas #priyankachopra #DanielleJonas #SophieTurner #sucker #Jophie #Kenielle #nickyanka #Prick #thejonasareback #jb #suckerjonasbrothers #suckerjonas #coolbrothers #cooljonas #mrandmrsjonas #jsisters #mirosnews #McNews #mcnews |
A post shared by ʍiʀöslαvα ʍiʀαиɗα (@mirosduffnews) on
View this post on Instagram
28.06.19 | @KevinJonas y @DanielleJonas, junto a la pequeña Alena, llegando al Hotel La Mirande en Avignon, Provenza en Francia para la cena de ensayo previo a la boda. También @priyankachopra ya se encuentra en el lugar, así también la dama de honor, @maisie_williams. Todos los invitados vestidos de blanco. • • • 06.28.19 | Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, together with the little Alena, arriving at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, Provence in France for the rehearsal dinner of the pre-wedding. Also Priyanka Chopra is already in the place, as well as the maid of honor, Maisie Williams. All the guests dressed in white. ________________________________________ Jonas Brothers Chile Fans Club Oficial • Instagram: jonaschilefc • Twitter: jonaschile • Facebook: jonasbrotherschileoficial #jonasbrotherschile #jonaschile #jonasbrothers #jonas #thejonasbrothers #jb #kevinjonas #nickjonas #joejonas #daniellejonas #sophieturner #priyankachopra #happinessbegins #chasinghappiness #likeforlikes #instalike #likeforfollow #instafollowers #love #instagood #photoofthefday #like4like #repost #follow #f4f #paris #francia #joejonaswedding #joewedding #jophiewedding
A post shared by Jonas Brothers Chile (@jonaschilefc) on
It’s the wedding weekend #priyankachopra #nickjonas #sophieturner #joejonas
A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 13:49:30 IST