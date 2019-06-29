You are here:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas begin wedding festivities in France; Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams among attendees

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a secret wedding at the Billboard Music Awards. The American singer ad British actress are now getting married again in a formal ceremony in the company of their close friends and family.

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer were spotted arriving at a chateau in the south of France, which reports suggest is the venue of their lavish (second) wedding ceremony. Set on 20 acres of grounds, the beautiful property dates back to the 17th century, surviving the French Revolution. According to its website, the accommodation boasts of an infinity swimming pool, decadent water fountains, a vegetable farm and tennis courts.

The soon-to-be-married-again couple, Joe and Sophie were spotted greeting their guests who were arriving for the wedding at the venue.

Joe and Sophie showed up to their rehearsal dinner wearing matching bright red outfits, while their dinner guests were asked to wear white. While Sophie wore a simple long red gown with her hair worn down and silver high-heeled sandals, Joe sported an all-red suit in the same shade as his Sophie's dress.

The couple began their day with a celebration that saw Sophie stun in a simple white gown while Joe opted for a striped suit.

Among the guests are Priyanka Chopra, who chose to don an all-white dress which she accessorised with diamond earrings and styled with side-swept hair.

Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star and possibly the maid of honour, Maisie Williams also arrived in bright pink hair to mark her attendance.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 13:49:30 IST