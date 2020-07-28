Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas become parents to a girl, the couple announces through a statement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who got married last year, welcomed their first child on Monday.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Jonas announced the birth on Monday.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through his label Republic Records.

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

However, TMZ, who was the first to report the news, stated the couple welcomed a girl named Willa on Wednesday, 22 July, at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016.

The duo got married last year in two separate ceremonies — a secret wedding at the Billboard Music Awards and another at Sarrians in southern France amidst family and friends.

They live in Los Angeles, and the baby is the first for both.

The pair shared a picture on social media where they were seen participating in a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest.

Here is the post

Check out some other posts from the duo

(With inputs from The Associated Press)