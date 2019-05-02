Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get married in Las Vegas; Diplo livestreams wedding ceremony on Instagram

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, where they were attending the Billboard Music Awards 2019. The couple had announced their engagement in 2017. According to E! Online, they obtained their marriage licence on 1 May and exchanged ring pops instead of wedding bands.

The Vegas ceremony was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, while Priyanka Chopra served as the maid of honour, writes Daily Mail. Fans got hint of the wedding when DJ Diplo first shared Instagram stories of Turner in a white dress, preparing to enter the chapel along with Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin in suits. Other BBMA attendees including Khalid and Dan + Shay, who played their song 'Speechless', were also present to watch the couple exchange vows.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

I can't believe Joe Jonas got married right after the BBMAs and didn't invited @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/HZB1gwQEjV — Angie with luv (@JiminIsALiar) May 2, 2019

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED OMG CONGRATS TO THE NEWLYWEDS pic.twitter.com/UONLCSv4Nq — ⎊४ // GoT spoilers (@richiekaspbrck) May 2, 2019

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:33:16 IST

