You are here:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get married in Las Vegas; Diplo livestreams wedding ceremony on Instagram

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 12:23:04 IST

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, where they were attending the Billboard Music Awards 2019. The couple had announced their engagement in 2017. According to E! Online, they obtained their marriage licence on 1 May and exchanged ring pops instead of wedding bands.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get married in Las Vegas; Diplo livestreams wedding ceremony on Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Image from Twitter

The Vegas ceremony was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, while Priyanka Chopra served as the maid of honour, writes Daily Mail. Fans got hint of the wedding when DJ Diplo first shared  Instagram stories of Turner in a white dress, preparing to enter the chapel along with Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin in suits. Other BBMA attendees including Khalid and Dan + Shay, who played their song 'Speechless', were also present to watch the couple exchange vows.

 

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:33:16 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , dan + shay , Diplo , Elvis Presley , Game of Thrones , Hollywood , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Khalid , Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Sophie Turner

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on her struggle with depression, facing criticism on social media

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on her struggle with depression, facing criticism on social media

Jonas Brothers to release Happiness Begins, their first album in 10 years on 7 June

Jonas Brothers to release Happiness Begins, their first album in 10 years on 7 June

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, BTS walk the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, BTS walk the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet