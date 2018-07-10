Sooraj: Gippy Grewal's latest song features son Shinda, internet sensation Navpreet Banga

The latest song by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, titled 'Sooraj' has finally released. Penned by songwriter Jaani, it has been composed by B Praak.

Grewal stars in the song's official music video, along with son Shinda and Navpreet Banga, a Canada-based fitness vlogger who was in the news previously for her stark resemblance to Priyanka Chopra.

The song opens with Grewal's monologue, where he looks angry and is talking about how he has had enough, interspersed with shots of him spending time with his wife and son.

The music video is similar to a feature film and traces the reason behind his current state. In a flashback, the story unfolds and shows how he finds out about his wife's infidelity and also catches her red-handed with another man. The climax of the song will take the audience by surprise, especially the fans. The video of the song has been shot by Baljit Singh Deo.

Grewal will also be making an appearance in Sunny Deol's upcoming comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Mirror has also reported that Grewal will be soon donning the director's hat for his Bollywood debut Dare and Lovely, which will star Taapsee Pannu.

Watch the song here.

