Taapsee Pannu to star in Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal's directorial debut Dare And Lovely

Pink actress Taapsee Pannu is on board Punjabi singer-actor-turned-director Gippy Grewal’s Bollywood debut titled Dare And Lovely, as reported by Mirror.

The Gippy Grewal-directed Dare And Lovely is produced by Sunir Kheterpal. The rom-com will see Taapsee play a girl who is searching for her roots. The actress reportedly loved the script and has given her nod for the role but is yet to sign the project officially, as reported by Mirror.

Grewal, who first got fame as the singer of 'Angreji Beat' with Yo Yo Honey Singh, has made an impressive transition to direction with the Punjabi film Ardaas, a sensitive take on issues of female infanticide and drug abuse in Punjab. While he has been churning out music and singing playback for several big Bollywood productions, and acted in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central and Second Hand Husband, this will be his first foray into directing a Bollywood feature.

Taapsee has been known to be appreciative of Grewal’s work in the Punjabi industry, with the actress taking to Twitter in order to wish him luck for his recent Punjabi war film Subedar Joginder Singh, in which he played the lead.

Taapsee, who wrapped up Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan opposite Vicky Kaushal earlier this year, flew off to Glasgow for Sujoy Ghosh’s revenge drama Badla, with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Badla reunites the successful Pink duo and is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 11:04 AM