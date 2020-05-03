You are here:

Sony TV to retelecast episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor over the weekend

FP Staff

May 03, 2020 11:02:38 IST

Sony TV has announced to retelecast the old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The episodes will be aired during the weekend.

Khan and Deepak Dobriyal appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with music composer duo Sachin-Jigar for the promotion of their film Hindi Medium in 2017.

Kapoor also appeared on the show with wife Neetu Singh to promote his book 'Khullam Khulla'.

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, who is regular on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared screen space with Khan on Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium. He shared a photo with the actor from the film set in his condolence post.

Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Khan passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday due to colon infection. In March 2018, The Lunchbox actor first announced that he was suffering with a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer, following which he moved to abroad to seek treatment. He returned to Mumbai earlier this year.

(Also read on Firstpost: Looking back on Irrfan Khan’s performance in The Lunchbox, a role that celebrated the magnetic actor's strengths)

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 11:02:38 IST

