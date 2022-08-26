'Song lives on' Karan Johar reacts to US Navy officers performing Kal Ho Naa Ho track
A video of US Navy officers performing the title track of the movie has caught Karan Johar’s attention
Kal Ho Naa Ho remains beloved by millions years after its release. From the iconic music to Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional performance; the movie got everything right. Now, the film is once again on everyone’s mind, including producer Karan Johar.
A video of US Navy officers performing the title track of the movie has caught Karan Johar’s attention. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director reacted to the viral video by sharing it on his official Twitter handle. “And the song lives on”, wrote Karan Johar in the caption. He also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, director Nikhil Advani as well as lyricist Javed Akhtar and composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa.
The video shows a US Navy officer playing the title track on a guitar while a male and female officer croon the lyrics. The clip was filmed on boat at a dinner hosted by the US Secretary Navy, as per the caption of the original tweet.
Watch the clip here:
And the song lives on @Javedakhtarjadu @iamsrk @Shankar_Live @EhsaanNoorani #Loy @nikkhiladvani https://t.co/rpuVKD7IHY
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 25, 2022
The video made internet users emotional. Many were all praise for the performance.
❤️❤️❤️ Amazing!!!
— Anshu Aggarwal (@anshu_aggarwal9) August 25, 2022
Some wrote that if Shah Rukh Khan had not starred in the film, many people around the world would not have known about the song.
Ye srk ka movie ka nhi hota toh shayad baahar waale anjaan rehte is song se ..
— Sarkasim (@yourskasim33) August 25, 2022
Others remarked that Karan Johar should have mentioned singer Sonu Nigam as well.
You should mention #SonuNigam as well.
— Shaharyar Khan (@iamsk36736) August 25, 2022
A few fans asked Karan Johar if he had any plans to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a project.
One of the best song of all time.#KHNH
@karanjohar when r making a film with SRK ?
— S R K FAN (@Shah_Srkiann) August 25, 2022
And if there’s talk of Shah Rukh Khan, can a GIF of his iconic pose be far away from people’s minds?
King ❤️😼 pic.twitter.com/fQ0t7N4HZM
— Tabish SRKian (@srkian_tabish) August 25, 2022
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead. The story revolved around Naina (Preity Zinta) whose life changes after Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) enters it.
But beneath his carefree demeanour Aman is hiding a secret that will change everyone’s lives.
The title track of the movie was sung by Sonu Nigam, who also received a National Award for it. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were also given the Best Music Direction award at the ceremony.
