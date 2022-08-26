A video of US Navy officers performing the title track of the movie has caught Karan Johar’s attention

Kal Ho Naa Ho remains beloved by millions years after its release. From the iconic music to Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional performance; the movie got everything right. Now, the film is once again on everyone’s mind, including producer Karan Johar.

A video of US Navy officers performing the title track of the movie has caught Karan Johar’s attention. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director reacted to the viral video by sharing it on his official Twitter handle. “And the song lives on”, wrote Karan Johar in the caption. He also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, director Nikhil Advani as well as lyricist Javed Akhtar and composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa.

The video shows a US Navy officer playing the title track on a guitar while a male and female officer croon the lyrics. The clip was filmed on boat at a dinner hosted by the US Secretary Navy, as per the caption of the original tweet.

The video made internet users emotional. Many were all praise for the performance.

Some wrote that if Shah Rukh Khan had not starred in the film, many people around the world would not have known about the song.

Others remarked that Karan Johar should have mentioned singer Sonu Nigam as well.

A few fans asked Karan Johar if he had any plans to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a project.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead. The story revolved around Naina (Preity Zinta) whose life changes after Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) enters it.

But beneath his carefree demeanour Aman is hiding a secret that will change everyone’s lives.

The title track of the movie was sung by Sonu Nigam, who also received a National Award for it. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were also given the Best Music Direction award at the ceremony.

