Sonchiriya, Luka Chuppi, 90 ML, Thadam, Thirumanam, 118: Know Your Releases

This week, the box office is going to be heavy on South Indian movies, with one Telugu and three Tamil releases. Among the Tamil releases are Thadam, Thiruvanam and 90 ML while in Telugu there is Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 118. For the Bollywood watching audience, two films of diverse genres — Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi — will hit theatres.

Sonchiriya

What's it about: Set in 1875, when Emergency was declared across the country, this Abhishek Chaubey directorial revolves around the dacoits of Chambal valley.

Who's in it: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana

Why it may work: Helmed by Chaubey, who has directed films like Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Ishqiya, Sonchiriya marks the return of the dacoit genre in Bollywood. From the looks of the trailer, Sonchiriya promises a balanced dose of action and drama.

Luka Chuppi



What's it about: The film follows a couple in a live-in relationship in the city of Mathura. The story takes a hilarious turns when their families also get involved.

Who's in it: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparkshakti Khurana

Why it may work: The film might work owing to Kartik Aaryan's popularity among the younger audience. The film also takes a taboo topic of live-in relationships in small towns and gives it a comical twist.

Thadam



What's it about: Thadam is a crime thriller, said to be based on true events. It follows a police officer investigating a murder that has two suspects.

Who's in it: Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope

Why it may work: The film seems like a fast-paced thriller with a lot of twists that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Arun will also be seen in a double role, as Ezhil and Kavin.

Thirumanam

What's it about: The plot of the film revolves around the problems, especially the ones related to money, that crop up between two families before a wedding.

Who's in it: Cheran, Sukanya, Umapathy Ramaiah, Kavya Suresh

Why it may work: Thirumanan touches upon issues that have always been relevant in Indian society. The film also marks Cheran's return after a hiatus of four years.

90 ML



What's it about: Director Anita Udeep had told Firstpost that 90 ml is a about a group of five female friends and their desires in life. The trailer shows them candidly discussing their sex lives, drinking a ton and just having fun.

Who's in it: Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya, Anson Paul

Why it may work: 90 ml is one of many recent women-centric films that is sure to find its audience among the youth.

118



What's it about: After living in his own happy bubble with the love of his life, the protagonist is suddenly on the chase, risking his life to solve a mystery that seems to have taken his and the rest of the characters by shock.

Who's in it: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas

Why it may work: The film will see the Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey and Kalyan Ram move away from the commercial genre and experiment with their film choices.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 18:37:02 IST