Arun Vijay on Saaho: Sujeeth's film will be in complete contrast to Baahubali, in a different league altogether

2019 is Arun Vijay’s 24th year in Tamil film industry. In his career, Arun has struggled a lot to taste his first victory but he has never lost hope and continues to explore different characters through his films.

“I made my debut when I was seventeen years old. As my dad (Vijayakumar) is an established actor, the entry was easy. But a few industry people thought my dad’s interference would be there in script selection and hence, they didn’t approach me. However, I firmly believed and analysed my positives and negatives. Initially, I used to choose films based on the importance of my character but now, I'm giving my nod only based on how audiences would connect to the script and character," says Arun Vijay in an interview with Firstpost.

Though Arun scored hits before Yennai Arindhaal, the Ajith-starrer changed his life and proved his acting calibre. “That was my last card, it’s a do-or-die film for me. If something goes wrong, I have to go back to square one. There were many challenges in Yennai Arindhaal. Firstly, I should perform in such a way that my character should appear powerful in front of a mass hero like Ajith sir. Secondly, his fans would brutally scold me in theaters. But to my surprise, Ajith sir’s fans celebrated my character 'Victor'. Many spotted me shedding tears in the first show of the film; it was an emotional outburst for me because I didn’t get such an overwhelming response for my heroic films," he adds.

Arun also recalls how his dad and many others advised him to become a producer as nothing big happened in the acting front. “I acted in a film called Jananam which was in the can for more than two years. Though the film got critical acclaim, it wasn’t a commercial hit so friends advised me to get into production. As my dad share a close rapport with Vijay sir, everyone suggested me to produce a film with him. When I called, Vijay sir immediately asked me to come to his residence. Vijay sir told me that I’m a better dancer and performer than him; he encouraged me to not lose focus on my acting career. Being a top star, there is no need for him to tell me that I’m a better performer and dancer. Vijay was also ready to act under my production but his words were a big push. That meet with him gave me the confidence that I shouldn’t lose my focus in acting so I told my final decision to my dad," recalls Arun Vijay.

Talking about his upcoming film Thadam with Magizh Thirumeni, Arun says, “We have already done Thadaiyara Thakka which gave me a big break in the industry. But unlike our first film, Thadam is a mystery thriller and we don’t have many action scenes. But the pace and flow of the film will surprise the audiences. For the first time in my career, I play a dual role. As I know Magizh’s working style, I completely surrendered myself to him. He always extracts the best out of me."

“Though I play a dual role in Thadam, the two characters — Ezhil and Kavin — don’t have much difference in their looks which itself was interesting to me. What hooked me is the way Magizh Thirumeni blended the screenplay. As a viewer, you will be curious about the proceedings of the film," he added.

Unlike his contemporaries, Arun Vijay is open to multi-starrer films and he likes to do important characters in films featuring other actors in the lead. “I don’t want to get into any image trap. I want audiences to get surprised by my performance and characters. So films like Yennai Arindhaal, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and Saaho actually help me big time," says the actor who has Agni Siragugal with Vijay Antony and also plays a professional boxer in his new film titled Boxer.

Arun also heaps praise on Prabhas for choosing Saaho as his immediate next film after Baahubali. “Any actor would have agreed to do a safe bet commercial film after a historic blockbuster like Baahubali but Prabhas believed in Sujeeth’s script and works with utmost sincerity. Though Sujeeth is young, he balances the sets very well and extracts the best from the ensemble of actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, and Lal. Saaho will be completely in contrast to Baahubali, it will be in a different league altogether. The writing and technicalities are also very strong in the film. What surprised me is Prabhas’s sincerity in the film. After every shot, Prabhas observes his performance in the monitor and if he is not convinced, he would ask for one more. For my role, the team appointed a Hindi pundit so that I deliver my lines with correct diction. Only one more day for me in the film but I’m already missing the sets," says Arun who is eagerly waiting for 15 August, the release date of Saaho.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:38:50 IST