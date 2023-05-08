Bollywood actress and fashion icon, who became the first ever Indian celebrity to get an for the coronation concert planned for King Charles III, delivered a speech there yesterday. However, the didn’t went well for netizens, especially in India and they called her speech embarrassing.

Actor and fashion icon, #SonamKapoor attended King Charles’s coronation concert, begins her historic speech with a namaste! ✨ pic.twitter.com/nC7iwEMhYd — Firstpost (@firstpost) May 8, 2023

Sonam began her speech with a ‘Namaste’ and then said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s oceans, and one-third of the world’s lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous where every voice is heard.”

Reacting to the clip, one netizen commented, “This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself wasn’t embarrassing enough. It’s giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge.” On the other hand, another user wrote, “This is giving me second hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?”

“Did she thank the British Empire for enslaving and looting us in her speech. Just curious,” another user commented.

Ahead of the coronation concert, Sonam had shared her look with a caption, “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I’m lucky to call home..”

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

