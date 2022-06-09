Interested in writing and direction, Kapoor assisted celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his path-breaking film Black among others. She made her debut in the film industry with the critically acclaimed film Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 2007.

Actress Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 37th birthday today. Born in Mumbai to established film actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor started her filmmaking journey with structured education and grounding in the process.

Interested in writing and direction, Kapoor assisted celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his path-breaking film Black among others. She made her debut in the film industry with the critically acclaimed film Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 2007. Her next film Delhi-6 paved the way for her success.

Since then, Sonam Kapoor has taken on many different roles and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry. In 2018, she married her long time beau Anand Ahuja.

As Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, here is a look at her family photo gallery:

Neerja, aka, Sonam shared heartwarming pictures with husband Anand Ahuja on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, along with a sweet note.

Sonam Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she shared throwback pictures with her mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday.

Kapoor penned a sweet note for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and shared some adorable pictures from her wedding festivities.

The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this picture with her husband Anand Ahuja on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Aisha shared lovable pictures with Anil Kapoor on his birthday.

Kapoor shared adorable pictures with her baby brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress posted some childhood pictures with her siblings.

On the occasion of her parents' anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shared loving pictures of actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor. The actress also penned a sweet note for her parents.

