Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shared photos as she posed in a sheer black outfit. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other actresses reacted to her post.

Sonam Kapoor has dropped some new photos from her latest photoshoot today, 18 April. The photos see the Khoobsurat actor cradling her baby bump while wearing a sheer black kaftan. Kapoor also kept her makeup in tandem with the look and completed her otufit with some statement earrings. She posted the photos with the caption “Kaftan life with my (baby emoticon) #everydayphenomenal". Sonam Kapoor also tagged her sister Rhea Kapoor in the images. Check out the photos here:

Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the photos with the caption “Sheer kaftans and baby bumps and cozy dinners and close friends”. Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor as well as Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Nargis Fakhri have reacted to the pictures with lots of love and appreciation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wrote “Sigh (red heart emoji)” in the comments section to which Kapoor replied with hugging face emojis. Singer Rihanna, who is also pregnant, was also recently spotted wearing a sheer black outfit. Kapoor had earlier dropped some pictures in ethnic wear as part of a photoshoot. The images showed the Neerja actor dressed in a cream coloured saree with heavy traditional jewellery. Wearing large earring, several bangles and a necklace, the actor kept her hair loose as she posed for the gorgeous images. Check the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor had shared the photos and called her sister a “Desi Aphrodite”. The images had gone viral on social media and garnered much love and appreciation from Sonam Kapoor’s fans. The actor had announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja recently, adding that the couple couldn’t “wait to welcome” the baby into their lives. Kapoor and Ahuja had tied the knot in 2018. Check out Kapoor’s post announcing her pregnancy here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​