Sonam Kapoor is a global fashion icon and has become a cultural ambassador of India to the West. Sonam, who has a very close relationship with the iconic luxury design house Dior, founded by the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, has been invited to its Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week! Sonam has been invited along with the Academy award winner Natalie Portman to grace the event that will be a global fashion moment.

Sonam, known for her extraordinary and iconic fashion statements in India and at global events, is the only Indian actor to have been invited for this prestigious moment. Sonam will be witnessing Dior showcasing their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week.

Sonam, who last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo, will be joining the who’s who of the fashion world for the luxurious Christian Dior event. Interestingly, Sonam had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.

