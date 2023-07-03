Sonam Kapoor & Natalie Portman invited by Dior for their Autumn-Winter show at Paris!
Sonam will be witnessing Dior showcasing their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week
Sonam Kapoor is a global fashion icon and has become a cultural ambassador of India to the West. Sonam, who has a very close relationship with the iconic luxury design house Dior, founded by the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, has been invited to its Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week! Sonam has been invited along with the Academy award winner Natalie Portman to grace the event that will be a global fashion moment.
Sonam, known for her extraordinary and iconic fashion statements in India and at global events, is the only Indian actor to have been invited for this prestigious moment. Sonam will be witnessing Dior showcasing their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week.
Sonam, who last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo, will be joining the who’s who of the fashion world for the luxurious Christian Dior event. Interestingly, Sonam had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Related Articles
On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya: ‘I am on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to get my identity back’
Aaliya Siddiqui has always been a woman who speaks her mind. And nothing changes with her entry in Big Boss.
Ramayan's Sunil Lahri shares his review of Adipurush, asks ‘Why will Raavan come on a bat?’
Sunil Lahri, well known for playing the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has given a thumbs down to Adipurush.
Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his singing has delivered chartbuster songs like Paani Da Rang, Sadi Gali, Nazm Nazm, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Mitti Di Khushboo, Haareya etc will do a two-city UK tour in the month of September this year