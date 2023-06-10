A lot of actresses have spoken about facing physical and emotional abuse over the last few years. One of them is Sonam Kapoor, who spoke about the same in The Actresses’ Roundtable with Rajeev Masand back in 2016. Recalling that harrowing incident, Kapoor revealed, “Everybody goes through some sort of sexual abuse in their childhood. I know I have been molested when I was younger and it was traumatising. I didn’t speak about it for two years or three years. I remember the incident so clearly.”

She added, “There was a man who came from behind and just held my breasts like that. And obviously, I didn’t have breasts at that time. I started shaking and shivering and I didn’t know what was going on and I started crying right there. I didn’t speak about it. I just sat there and I finished watching the film because I felt that I’d done something wrong for the longest time.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents of a baby boy on August 20. Exactly a month later, the couple revealed the name of their little angel. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam penned a long note, explaining the meaning of the name the couple has given to their newborn, and shared an adorable picture too. The same post was shared by Ahuja too.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and spoke about her pre-natal journey. In a series of stories with quotes, she said, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

She added, “I’ve followed her blindly. I’ve had a natural quick birth thanks to all her teachings and I’m breastfeeding pretty easily.” Sonam wrote and also shared that apart from the linea nigra, she has no stretch marks at all. She revealed that she consumed a lot of protein, took Vitamin C, and drank collage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.