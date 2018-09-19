Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to be special guests at designer Giorgio Armani's show in Milan

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband and businessman Anand S Ahuja will soon fly to Milan to attend a fashion show on an invitation by veteran designer Giorgio Armani. The brand will have a special fashion showcasing in Italy.

Apart from attending the show as front row guests, Sonam and Anand will attend a black tie event, followed by dinner with Roberta Armani. The couple will also visit the Silos Armani museum. "Anand and I are honoured to be Giorgio Armani's guests. We look forward to the show in Milan," Sonam said in a statement. The dinner will be on 22 September, and the fashion show will be held on 23 September.

Sonam is currently working on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Shelly Chopra Dhar's debut directorial, the film marks the first time that Sonam will be sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit screens on 1 February, 2019. Sonam's next project will see her opposite Karwaan actor Dulquer Salman in The Zoya Factor. The film, to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, will be a screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 15:21 PM