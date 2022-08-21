Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor also shared the post on his Instagram account and wrote- “Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.”

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy, and the actress, taking to her Instagram account, shared the news with fans by sharing the cover page of Vogue magazine she posed for with her baby bump.

That’s not all, Anil Kapoor, the newest grandfather in B’Town, also penned a gratitude note and said, “ Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.”

While talking about her pregnancy to Vogue, Sonam shared, "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed."

Sonam mentioned during the interview that she has been having a lot of fun dressing up for this phase. The actress's pregnancy ensembles have been making headlines for the past few days, and they are just stunning. She recently shared images of herself wearing a sheer black kaftan with a crop top, revealing her baby belly.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in the film Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It's a remake of the same-named Korean film from 2011.

