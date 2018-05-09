You are here:

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Twitter joins celebration with memes on elaborate Dharma-esque affair

A celebrity wedding is stuff dreams are made of, especially in the age of Twitter.

The ability of the user of the micro-blogging site to turn anything into a laugh riot is unparalleled, and the same was seen when it came to Sonam Kapoor's much-publicised wedding.

The Veere Di Wedding actress got married to Anand Ahuja on 8 May and the wedding has since been trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Twitter has been flooded with memes, one-liners and jokes about the wedding.

Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious tweets about the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding.

When Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor compared the opulence of her wedding to the set of a Dharma movie

This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production @karanjohar! #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/j6EyGGOz2o — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 8, 2018

When your social media feed is full of Sonam's wedding.

I have seen more photos and videos of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding than my own wedding. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 8, 2018

Warnings about leaks from wedding were issued.

Dear Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja. There is a guest in your midst who is taking videos of your private functions and spreading it on WhatsApp. Just thought I will let you know. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018

When you feel like the only one who cannot understand the hype

That one mandatory South Delhi girls joke.

This is like normal tuesday outfit of south delhi girls. #SonamAnandWedding pic.twitter.com/RQNxD8Uo60 — Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) May 8, 2018

And another 'best' award from UNESCO

Waiting for @UNESCO to declare @sonamakapoor wedding as the best wedding of the world#SonamAnandWedding #SonamKiShaadi — mukund sharma (@Mukund8Sharma) May 8, 2018

The true venue of the wedding was...

Friend : Sonam Kapoor ki shaadi kahan ho rahi hai? Me : Instagram pe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018

Issuing an important reminder to Sonam Kapoor

Can we please remind Sonam to reply to any wedding wishes from Amitabh before he creates a hoo haa. — #drunkveer (@ranveersbabe) May 8, 2018

Twitter wondering if we have got our priorities right

Sonam Kapoor and Isha Ambani are getting married and all you can speak of is Karnataka elections, jobs, communal tensions in Aligarh and stone-pelting in Kashmir. The country is getting it's priorities wrong. — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) May 8, 2018

There was also some self reflection

today's day has been split b/w judging who's wearing the best and worst at MET gala & sonam kapoor's wedding while sitting at office wearing an oversized spongebob tee-shirt covered in cheetos dust — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) May 8, 2018

This obvious relisation...

You can post any photo of Sonam Kapoor and say it's from her wedding. — I am Steve Rogers (@krazyfrog) May 7, 2018

The real reason behind the wedding

Can't believe @sonamakapoor actually got married to promote Veere Di Wedding, insane how far movie promotions have come — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 7, 2018

And everyone's favourite Taimur Ali Khan also featured here

And Sonam Kapoor Be Like "Kya Fayda Itna Kharcha Aur Makeup Krke, Saara Footage To #Taimur Ko Hi Milna Hai". 😬🙃 #SonamAnandWedding https://t.co/h9131hDDyp — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 8, 2018

Sonam is all set for a grueling schedule as she will walk the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival on 14 May and 15 May. Post that, she will get busy with the promotions of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, which is slated for a 1 June release. She also has two more projects in the pipeline — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa and The Zoya Factor.

