Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Twitter joins celebration with memes on elaborate Dharma-esque affair

FP Staff

May,09 2018 12:49:22 IST

A celebrity wedding is stuff dreams are made of, especially in the age of Twitter.

The ability of the user of the micro-blogging site to turn anything into a laugh riot is unparalleled, and the same was seen when it came to Sonam Kapoor's much-publicised wedding.

The Veere Di Wedding actress got married to Anand Ahuja on 8 May and the wedding has since been trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Twitter has been flooded with memes, one-liners and jokes about the wedding.

Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious tweets about the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding.

When Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor compared the opulence of her wedding to the set of a Dharma movie

When your social media feed is full of Sonam's wedding. 

Warnings about leaks from wedding were issued.

When you feel like the only one who cannot understand the hype

That one mandatory South Delhi girls joke.

And another 'best' award from UNESCO

The true venue of the wedding was...

Issuing an important reminder to Sonam Kapoor

Twitter wondering if we have got our priorities right

There was also some self reflection

This obvious relisation...

The real reason behind the wedding

And everyone's favourite Taimur Ali Khan also featured here

Sonam is all set for a grueling schedule as she will walk the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival on 14 May and 15 May. Post that, she will get busy with the promotions of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, which is slated for a 1 June release. She also has two more projects in the pipeline — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa and The Zoya Factor.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 12:59 PM

