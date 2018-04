Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to attend Cannes Film Festival 2018

Come May, and Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be heading to Cannes to add glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from 8-19 May. The actresses will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors.

Deepika will be walking the red carpet for the second time on 10 May and 11 May. Aishwarya will be completing 17 years at the red carpet and will be attending the festival on 12 May and 13 May.

Sonam will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on 14 May and 15 May. Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.

The cosmetic brand is celebrating 21 years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. The theme this year is #SummerEscape.

Inspired by the French Riviera, glitz, allure and colours of Cannes, the #SummerEscape collection includes a range of long wear and all-day comfort make-up.

Raagjeet Garg, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, said, "We are excited to introduce our long-wear make-up range which has been designed to suit Indian skin tones in shades of summer. Our make-up experts have created signature looks that the ambassadors are going to wear on the red carpet, showcasing the perfect, glowing sun-kissed look."

