Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: From sangeet performances to venues, here's all you need to know

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding is easily one of the most-awaited events of the entertainment industry this year. Sonam, who is from a family of actors, is getting married to Delhi-based businessman Anand, on 8 May in an intimate ceremony.

The preparations are reportedly underway at Anil Kapoor's house, where the family has gathered to practice for their sangeet performances. However, Harshvardhan Kapoor (Sonam's brother), Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor (Sonam's cousins) are reportedly not performing at the sangeet ceremony.

The mehndi ceremony is reportedly going to take place at Sonam's BKC pad, which will be followed by the Anand Karaj. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to happen at a plush Bandstand bungalow which belongs to Sonam's aunt and a star-studded wedding reception is expected to take place at The Leela.

After all the ceremonies are wound up, Sonam will reportedly go back to promoting her upcoming home production, Veere Di Wedding. With the film hitting the theatres on 1 June, Sonam has a lot on her plate which is reportedly why she is deferring her honeymoon to October-November, according to another DNA report.

Sonam is also scheduled to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on 14 May, which has further added to her commitments. Therefore, the couple reportedly won't have the time to jet off to another foreign location in the next two-three months.

After getting back from the French Riviera, Sonam will reportedly focus on Shelly Dhar's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which is her first film with father Anil. The screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor is also going to keep the actress busy, which explains the delay in the couple's vacation.

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 13:23 PM