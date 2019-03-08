Sonam Kapoor Ahuja named in Variety's International Women’s Impact Report 2019

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been named in Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2019 for her achievements in the film industry. The actress shared the list on Twitter.

Oh my god what an honour to be mentioned with these women! ☺️💗https://t.co/sJV0BfMnsD — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) March 7, 2019

Variety mentions her body of work which varies from the buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding to the social entertainer Padman as well as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which depicts a same-sex love story.

"Labels and stereotypes are dangerous and detrimental and it has always been my endeavor to break them. No effort is too small. Someday we are all just going to be memories and it’s my aim to be the best one I possibly can," Kapoor told the publication.

The list acknowledges the works of 50 women from across the globe including Juliette Binoche, Emily Blunt, Gurinder Chadha, Olivia Colman, Michaela Coel, Lupita Nyong’o, who have made a difference in the entertainment business.

In 2018, Deepika Padukone and film producer Guneet Monga were part of the list.

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel of the same name.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 12:48:49 IST