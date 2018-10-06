Sonam K Ahuja decides to go off Twitter after series of sexual harassment news: It’s just too negative

Sonam Kapoor recently declared that she will be taking a break from Twitter as the platform has become too negative for her.

I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

Following Janice Sequeira's Twitter thread which corroborated Tanushree Dutta's claims of harassment against the makers of Horn 'OK' Pleassss and Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film, Sonam spoke up in support of Janice reiterating that she trusted Sequeira. Actress Shruti Seth, who has also been vocal about supporting Dutta's claims, liked Sonam's post on taking a break from Twitter. Sonam had emphatically taken a stand by being vocal about the fact that many of her co-workers faced similar bullying, and that if they choose to speak up about their stories, the world should listen and not question the victim's motives.

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Many of my co-workers,female and male have been harassed and bullied, but it’s their story to tell. If we don’t encourage their voices and instead vilify and question them, how will victims ever become survivors? Let them speak up! Stand up with them! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

While Twitter was abuzz with Dutta's narrative, news of former AIB (All India Bakchod) worker and comedian Utsav Chakraborty's inappropriate tweets to several women came out on the social media platform. Sonam encouraged AIB's initial statement on the issue where the group confessed that by lending a safe working environment to Chakraborty, they had essentially shielded him from facing consequences, a tweet which she later deleted. Sonam's stance was not taken well by most on the platform. Later, her post regarding traffic in Mumbai garnered negative comments on Twitter as well.

@sonamakapoor its because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution. pic.twitter.com/CrlGmKxv0b — anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 4, 2018

And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 4, 2018

U literally have no answer for what he asked Aur Jab answer na ho, tab Victim card khel do. Great Bollywood logic 1 who tweets "Good on you AIB" and later deletes it talkes about fear of being harassed Great Hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/avXRrYpxkY — Aparna (@Aparna10__) October 4, 2018

When Logic Is Sexually Harassed By Self Proclaimed Liberal Feminists. #RIPLogic pic.twitter.com/PjKUufcs26 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 4, 2018

He showed you facts politely and he becomes a harasser? AIB comedians are sending dick pics to minors and you lauded them. What more can you expect from a silver spooner gawar who is not even a graduate. Now take out your victim card. Oh lord zezus! I'm being harassed. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 4, 2018

Lmao, He literally never said anything that would cause you fear. Playing victim at the wrong place with the wrong person I guess? — Dhruv. (@Dhruvieeee) October 4, 2018

This was not his concern... He talked politely to you showing you some facts which you have to agree, but instead you changed the whole conversation and changes his image as a harasser... It's like if someone gives you an opinion and you don't like it, then he is an harasser — Shivank Goel (@goelshivankgoel) October 5, 2018

Here the Victim card pic.twitter.com/kOowf5e5YM — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) October 4, 2018

It's because of ppl like her,who had a problem with paying their taxes honestly that public transport has been in a such bad shape for so long..They don't mind paying taxes in US while shopping there but will abuse Govt here as Govt now will not allow them to hoard black money..! — kamini.rupani (@kaminirupani) October 5, 2018

