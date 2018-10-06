You are here:

Sonam K Ahuja decides to go off Twitter after series of sexual harassment news: It’s just too negative

FP Staff

Oct,06 2018 13:18:51 IST

Sonam Kapoor recently declared that she will be taking a break from Twitter as the platform has become too negative for her.

Following Janice Sequeira's Twitter thread which corroborated Tanushree Dutta's claims of harassment against the makers of Horn 'OK' Pleassss and Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film, Sonam spoke up in support of Janice reiterating that she trusted Sequeira. Actress Shruti Seth, who has also been vocal about supporting Dutta's claims, liked Sonam's post on taking a break from Twitter.  Sonam had emphatically taken a stand by being vocal about the fact that many of her co-workers faced similar bullying, and that if they choose to speak up about their stories, the world should listen and not question the victim's motives.

While Twitter was abuzz with Dutta's narrative, news of former AIB (All India Bakchod) worker and comedian Utsav Chakraborty's inappropriate tweets to several women came out on the social media platform. Sonam encouraged AIB's initial statement on the issue where the group confessed that by lending a safe working environment to Chakraborty, they had essentially shielded him from facing consequences, a tweet which she later deleted. Sonam's stance was not taken well by most on the platform. Later, her post regarding traffic in Mumbai garnered negative comments on Twitter as well.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 13:26 PM

