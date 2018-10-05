You are here:

AIB issues apology following sexual harassment claims against ex-employee Utsav Chakraborty

FP Staff

Oct,05 2018 15:55:20 IST

After comedian Utsav Chakraborty apologised for sexually harassing multiple women and girls over the years, his ex-employer All India Bakchod (AIB) has followed suit.

AIB's fresh statement on Friday confessed that Tanmay Bhat, one of their founder members, was well aware of Utsav's actions. The group stated that apart from Tanmay confronting Utsav on a "personal capacity", not much was done by them to correct the wrong.

The comedy group came under direct attack, especially after Mahima Kukreja openly declared that a few members of the group had been made aware of Utsav's sexually predatory nature.

Fans reacted to the new apology by stating that it should have come in earlier and more importantly, the group should have cut ties instead of continuing providing Utsav with work in the comedy circuit. 

Other comics like Mallika Dua commented on Tanmay Bhatt's personal Twitter thread stating that he should have been more aware in his dealings with Chakraborty.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 15:55 PM

