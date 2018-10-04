AIB writer Utsav Chakraborty responds to sexual harassment accusations: 'More complicated than it appears'

Writer-actor Utsav Chakraborty, known for his role in Better Life Foundation and his collaborations with comedy collective All India Bakchod, has been accused of sexual harassment. A female Twitter user, who works as a writer-comedian (and is not being identified in this report until Firstpost receives permission from her to do so) charged Chakraborty with sending sexually explicit messages to her and several other women of her acquaintance.

The woman alleged that Chakraborty had sent her unsolicited pictures of his genitalia, and later asked her not to "out him" as it would be a setback to his career. The allegations were detailed in a Twitter thread by the woman on Thursday, 4 October 2018. The woman's tweets, which were shared and re-tweeted several times on the microblogging platform, prompted others to come forward and detail their allegations against Chakraborty. Prominent comedians and writers, including Aditi Mittal and Varun Grover, called Chakraborty out on the allegations.

Tweets from Aditi Mittal and Varun Grover. Image via Twitter

The woman has said that she had previously notified other comedians about Chakraborty's behaviour but they continued to work with him.

Meanwhile, stories shared by other women on Twitter detailed incidents where Chakraborty had allegedly sent them unsolicited pictures of an explicit nature, asked for nudes, and otherwise behaved in deeply inappropriate ways. Some of the woman have said they were minors at the time of being contacted by Chakraborty.

As the allegations gained traction on Twitter, AIB issued a statement saying they were de-listing all videos featuring Chakraborty, and also expressed their regret over providing a safe working environment for him. "The accusations describe a pattern of behaviour that is unacceptable, and we at AIB condemn Utsav's alleged behaviour," the statement read.

Following these allegations, Utsav posted a statement on his Twitter handle stating that the matter was 'far more complicated' than it looks. He further added that the whole matter needed 'context' which he intends to provide soon and explain his actions.

Firstpost has contacted the woman for her statement. This report will be updated once we receive their response

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 18:27 PM