Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah to star in Reema Kagti's Amazon series Fallen

Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Reema Kagti's upcoming series Fallen. In a statement, Devaiah has expressed his excitement and mentioned that he will soon start filming with his 'fabulous new colleagues'.

Fallen also stars Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah. While the details around the plot are kept under wrap, Fallen will release on Amazon Prime.

Devaiah says, “It’s a crime thriller surrounding a bunch of cops from interior Rajasthan. I finally fulfil my childhood fantasy of playing an onscreen cop .We have been preparing for the filming process since nearly two months now with several table readings, rehearsals, workshops, discussions, makeup tests etc. I am buzzing with excitement to start filming this with my fabulous new colleagues Vijay, Sohum & Sonakshi”.

Previusly, Sonakshi also took to Twitter to announce the news

New beginnings!! SO excited to start our new series for Amazon @PrimeVideoIN with this extremely talented bunch! pic.twitter.com/YyJm3lsANo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 1, 2020

Devaiah was previously seen in Vasan Bala's Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota and is awaiting the release of his upcoming Amazon dark comedy series Afsos. He was also featured in Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.

Sinha was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, where she reprised her role of Rajjo. Her next feature is Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War, where three hundred local women helped rebuild a destroyed airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 13:18:02 IST