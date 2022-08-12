Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha are rumoured to be in a relationship but neither of the two has denied or confirmed the same so far.

Sonakshi Sinha was in some mood to exude royal and regal vibes when she channeled her inner Umrao Jaan in her latest Instagram post. It seems she’s all geared and kicked up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi . Recalling the iconic song from Rekha’s Umrao Jaan all the way from 1981, she captioned the post- “Inn aankhon ki masti ke…”

To this, her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal commented- “Mastaane hazaar hai?” Sinha quipped- “full marks for correct lyrics.”

Sonakshi Sinha began her career in 2010 with Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg starring Salman Khan. She was then seen in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Holiday, Action Jackson, Tevar, Akira, Force 2, Noor, Kalank, and Mission Mangal.

Recently, the actress flaunted her ring finger in her photos while standing next to an unknown male, who she had cropped out slightly. In the first photo, the actress is seen gripping a man's arm while hiding her wide smile behind her hands and showing off her stunning diamond ring. Sonakshi is seen placing both hands on his shoulders in the next image. Only his wrist and palm are visible in the third, as she strikes a pose with her large ring. Remember to look at her million-dollar smile.

Fans jumped right into the guessing game in the comments area, while celebs congratulated the actress. Netizens also worried if she and her rumoured beau, actor Zaheer Iqbal, got engaged.