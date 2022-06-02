Following the success of Dabangg, there was no looking back for her. Sonakshi Sinha has portrayed different roles and in a career spanning over a decade, she has established herself as a leading actress in the industry.

Rajjo Pandey, aka, Sonakshi Sinha turns 35 today. Born to legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha started her career as a model and walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week in 2008. It was only in 2010 when the actress got her big breakthrough alongside actor Salman Khan in Dabangg.

Following the success of Dabangg, there was no looking back for her. Sonakshi Sinha has portrayed different roles and in a career spanning over a decade, she has established herself as a leading actress in the industry.

Some of her notable works include Lootera, Holiday, Akira, Noor, and Khandani Shafakhana.

As she celebrates her 35th birthday, here is a look at some of her best dialogues:

1. Thappad se darr nahi lagta Sahab ... pyar se lagta hai

This dialogue from Sonakshi Sinha's debut film Dabangg became iconic and was loved by one and all. She was paired alongside Salman Khan and the film was a commercial success.

2. In award ki keemat Sirf Ek saal ki hoti hai ... par duayein hamesha saath deti hai ... is liye Kehna chahongi, bus dua main yaad rakhna

This dialogue was from the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, which was released in 2013 and featured Sonakshi Sinha along with Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan.

3. Apahij Woh nahi jiska koi ang na ho ... apahij Woh hai jo apne ang ka istamaal na kare ... doosron ki madad na karne wale haath apahij hai ... zulm ko dekhkar mudne wali aankh apahij hai ... maa baap ko chhodkar bhaagne wale paanv apahij hai

Sonakshi Sinha's dialogue from her action thriller Akira struck a chord with the fans. The film was released in 2016 and depicted the actress in a different avatar.

4. Jithe maafi hai uthe oyar hai ... jithe pyar hai uthe rab hai

This dialogue is from the film Son of Sardaar, which was released in 2012. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film revolves around the rivalry between two families which is carried on by Sanjay Dutt who vowed to avenge his uncle's death by killing Ajay Devgn's character.

5. Asli bahadur woh nahi hote joh camera ke peeche sawaal poochte hai ... asli bahaduri woh dikhate hai joh camera ke samne aakar such bolne ki himmat rakhte hai

This dialogue was featured in the film Noor, which was released in 2017. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a journalist who unearths a big story during her stint.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​