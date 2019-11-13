Sona Mohapatra calls Vishal Dadlani hypocrite for criticising Mumbai people for lack of apathy, but not exposing Anu Malik

Sona Mohapatra continues her tirade against Vishal Dadlani for not speaking out against his fellow Indian Idol judge Anu Malik.

After multiple bouts of calling him out on the issue, Sona has again termed the singer-music composer a hypocrite. Recently, Vishal had posted about the people in Mumbai, and how apathetic they are of the changing governments, and the manner in which it will begin affecting everyday lives.

"You know what's incredible? 99% of Mumbai couldn't care less about whatever is going on with the formation/non-formation of the Maharashtra government. What amazing apathy! Such a disconnect with our own lives for the next 5 years!," wrote Vishal on social media.

Sona was quick to point out Vishal's tweet and say for someone who was preaching about apathy, and the lack of awareness, he, out of all people, should openly support the #MeToo movement, and aid the survivors in their protest against music composer Anu Malik, and have him removed from Indian Idol.

You know what's incredible? 99% of Mumbai couldn't care less about whatever is going on with the formation/non-formation of the Maharashtra government. What amazing apathy! Such a disconnect with our own lives for the next 5 years! Wow! #SpiritOfMumbai — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 12, 2019

U know what’s even more incredible?That U continue to give gyaan about ‘apathy’ to people who do not have 1 ounce of your money,power!These 99% struggle everyday.U don’t & yet choose to SAY & DO nothing about multiple accused #MeToo co-judge Anu M on #IndianIdol ?Hypocrite much? https://t.co/8hHl9V4vWA — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 12, 2019

Mohapatra recently took down Vishal's statement saying he would sue any individual who utilises or remixes his and Shekhar Ravjiani's compositions. Sona lashed out against this, saying why Vishal chose the individual rather than the music label that allows for such unethical reproductions. She also pointed out the singer-composer duo of Vishal-Shekhar have themselves recreated/remixed versions of songs such as 'Bachna-E-Hasino' and 'Musu Musu.'

