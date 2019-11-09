Sona Mohapatra calls out Vishal Dadlani's hypocrisy, thanks Abhay Deol for support in her movement against Anu Malik

Singer and musician Sona Mohapatra has been one of the most vocal supporters of the sexual assault survivors who came forward to name Anu Malik as their perpetrator.

The Indian Idol judge has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy after harassment claims against him began surfacing.

Mohapatra recently took down his fellow judge, music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani's statement saying he would sue any individual who utilises or remixes his and Shekhar Ravjiani's compositions. Sona lashed out against this, saying why Vishal was choosing to target the individual rather than the music label that allows for such unethical reproductions. She also pointed out the singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar have themselves recreated/remixed versions of songs such as 'Bachna-E-Hasino' and 'Musu Musu.'

See Sona Mohapatra's post on Vishal Dadlani

1)Please note here that in his threat👇🏾,Vishal will only sue/bully any chotu musician, arranger ‘remixing’ NOT the music label,mai-baap who is actually the one commissioning such. AND

2)What about Bachna-E-Hasino, Musu Musu & every other you’ve remixed Dadlani?

Hypocrisy. Again. https://t.co/RgER0D8bsu — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 9, 2019

In yet another post which stated how Vishal had joined protests against the Kathua and Unnao rape victims, Sona tagged the composer and urged him to join their movement against Anu Malik.

Check out the tweet below

Speaking up for more original music & creation is important but at this juncture,I ask @VishalDadlani to be please see these,👇🏾,stand for women’s dignity & safety.?? Now is the time to ‘walk your talk’. Kathua & Unnao matter? So do WE! So many women have spoken up! #MoveOutMalik pic.twitter.com/zwBkmkC61T — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 9, 2019

At the same time, Sona praised actor Abhay Deol for openly declaring his support to the movement of #MeToo when the DevD actor posted that he admired Sona and would extend his support always. Abhay had commented on a post where Sona had reached out to fellow artistes in the music industry to stand up against what she termed as wrong and unjustified.

Check out Sona Mohapatra's post on Abhay Deol

The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol . Has always been a man with a mind of his own & has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk! Thank you & big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qJ83gWypaF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 8, 2019

Mohapatra, an avid social media user, has posted multiple statements against the composer (Malik) and has asked people to join her in her protest to get him ousted from the current season of the singing reality show.

