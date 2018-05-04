Solo: A Star Wars Story on track for record-breaking Memorial Day weekend box office collection

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theatres later this month and box office projections suggest a record-breaking haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend when it opens.

According to Deadline, the new standalone Star Wars film is on track to make more than $170 million in the US alone. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End currently holds the record with its tally of $153 million in 2007.

Though the projected tally for the Star Wars spinoff doesn't really compare to the principal sequel trilogy's astronomical numbers, the news must surely be music to the ears considering all the production trouble it ran into.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy on board the Millennium Falcon. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

It is directed by Ron Howard with Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, and Simon Emanuel serving as producers.

Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on 25 May. The tickets go on sale on Star Wars Day (today). So, May the Fourth be with you.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 17:00 PM