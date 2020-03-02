Sobhita Dhulipala reunites with Goodachari team Sashi Kiran Tikka, Adivi Sesh for bilingual drama Major

Sobhita Dhulipala is the latest addition to the cast of Sony Pictures International's drama Major. Backed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, the film is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life battling the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attack on Mumbai in 2008.

Adivi Sesh has been roped in to play the 26/11 martyr. The actor has also co-written the screenplay.

Major is being helmed by Goodachari director Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film marks reunion of the filmmaker and Sobhita, who had made her Telugu debut with Goodachari.

Speaking of the challenges involved in making a film of this nature, the actress says in a statement, “It is going to be an extreme yet tender, emotional experience. The attack gave us stories of courage, loss and tension, while also leaving behind massive wounds.” About her prep, Sobhita reveals that her character arc is “impeccably detailed and honest.” “It is integral to the narrative,” she keeps it short, refusing to divulge further details pertaining to her character.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a National Security Guard commando, who saved the lives of several hostages held in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and was martyred in action. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2009.

Mahesh Babu will be financing the film under G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. It is being co-produced by Sesh’s Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies.

Meanwhile, Sobhita recently wrapped up upcoming Malayalam film Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the exploits of the still-absconding criminal Sukumara Kurup, and stars Dulquer Salmaan appearing in the eponymous role. Kurup is expected to release in May.

Sobhita will also play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's upcoming multi-lingual historical film Ponniyin Selvan. She is also set to reprise her role in Amazon Prime's Made In Heaven second season.

Major will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to go on floors during summer this year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 10:58:44 IST