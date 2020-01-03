First poster from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan unveiled; lyricist Vairamuthu's name absent from list of crew members

The makers of Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated next, Ponniyin Selvan, have unveiled the first poster of the movie. The poster shows a sword with a golden hilt, which bears the Chola dynasty's tiger emblem at the crest. The poster features the words, 'Beginning of the golden era' on the top. The shooting for the film is currently underway.

Check out the poster here

In the poster, the names of all the crew members are listed, except for the credits of the lyricist. Vairamuthu, who was supposed to pen the lyrics for the movie, but is reportedly no longer a part of the project. As per earlier reports, the Tamil lyricist was dropped from the film owing to the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

When an official announcement about the Ponniyin Selvan cast and crew was made by the makers on 13 December, Vairamuthu's name was absent from the list. The makers are yet to officially confirm the lyricist has exited the film.

The artists listed on the poster are AR Rahman for music, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Thotta Tharani for production design, writer Jeyamohan for dialogues, Eka Lakhani for costumes, and Vikram Gaikwad for makeup. Brinda has taken charge of the choreography of the historical drama, and Sham Kaushal has been roped in as the action director.

Ponniyin Selvan has been adapted for the screen by Elango Kumaravel and Ratnam with dialogues by Jayamohan. Based on the epic novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the film will narrate the tale of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The cast reportedly includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 08:46:20 IST