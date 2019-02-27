Major: Mahesh Babu partners with Sony Pictures International to bankroll Adivi Sesh's bilingual drama

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Sony Pictures International to bankroll the upcoming patriotic drama, Major. The film is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life battling the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attack on Mumbai in 2008.

Adivi Sesh has been roped in to play the 26/11 martyr. The actor, who has also co-written the screenplay, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Told you I had MAJOR news! 6 reasons why #MajorTheFilm is my dream project!

- Based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, A Real life Hero of 26/11

- SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh producing my film! Pinching myself

- @SonyPicsIndia producing, taking us International level pic.twitter.com/yULU0Y3bbb — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 27, 2019

Major is being helmed by Goodachari director Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to go on floors during summer this year. It is likely to hit screens in 2020.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a National Security Guard commando, who saved the lives of several hostages held in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and was martyred in action. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2009.

Mahesh Babu will be financing the film under G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. It is being co-produced by Sesh’s Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies.

