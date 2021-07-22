While Henry Golding's performance has been unanimously praised, most reviewers dubbed Snake Eyes a 'tame, anonymous product' with 'popcorn-money' worthy action.

The first review of Snake Eyes, a spin-off of G.I. Joe, are now out.

Directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, the Paramount movie stars Henry Gilding as the titular ninja. An origin story of the titular character, Snake Eyes is a silent ninja commando who dresses in all black, never reveals his face and doesn't speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as the group's most popular member. The movie also stars ith Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais in supporting roles.

Snake Eyes is slated to release in the US on 23 July. In India, the film will be distributed by Viacom18 Studios.

The movie has received largely unfavourable reviews from critics — while most praised Golding's performances, the film itself has been described as "a largely interchangeable hunk of Hollywood product somewhat distinguished by its Asiatic regional particulars."

Read some of the reviews of Snake Eyes here