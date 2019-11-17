You are here:

Slow Horses: Gary Oldman to headline Apple TV Plus spy drama based on Mick Herron's novels

Oscar winner Gary Oldman will headline Apple’s drama series Slow Horses. Based on Mick Herron’s spy novel series of the same name, the story is about Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible leader of a group of spies, who end up in MI5’s Slough House, having been exiled from the mainstream for their mistakes.

Graham Yost, the producer of Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, will executive produce the show, reported Variety.

Former Veep writer Will Smith will write and also executive produce.Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski are other executive producers on the series. See-Saw films is attached to produce.

Oldman's film The Laundromat had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and is now available to watch on Netflix. Oldman's other upcoming projects include psychological thriller Woman in the Window opposite Amy Adams, Nicholas Jarecki's thriller Dreamland and David Fincher's Mank, a Netflix biopic on Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

