You are here:

Slow Horses: Gary Oldman to headline Apple TV Plus spy drama based on Mick Herron's novels

FP Staff

Nov 17, 2019 14:41:52 IST

Oscar winner Gary Oldman will headline Apple’s drama series Slow Horses. Based on Mick Herron’s spy novel series of the same name, the story is about Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible leader of a group of spies, who end up in MI5’s Slough House, having been exiled from the mainstream for their mistakes.

Slow Horses: Gary Oldman to headline Apple TV Plus spy drama based on Mick Herrons novels

Gary oldman. Image from Twitter @mydemonisreal

Graham Yost, the producer of Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, will executive produce the show, reported Variety.

Former Veep writer Will Smith will write and also executive produce.Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski are other executive producers on the series. See-Saw films is attached to produce.

Oldman's film The Laundromat had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and is now available to watch on Netflix. Oldman's other upcoming projects include psychological thriller Woman in the Window opposite Amy Adams, Nicholas Jarecki's thriller Dreamland and David Fincher's Mank, a Netflix biopic on Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 14:41:52 IST

tags: Amy Adams , Apple TV Plus , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , David Fincher , Dreamland , Gary Oldman , mank , mick herron , Netflix , NowStreaming , slow horses , The Laundromat , Woman in the Window

also see

See review: Apple’s answer to HBO’s Game of Thrones suffers from myopic storytelling, world-building

See review: Apple’s answer to HBO’s Game of Thrones suffers from myopic storytelling, world-building

After Birdbox, Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix to star in, produce Unforgiven movie adaptation

After Birdbox, Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix to star in, produce Unforgiven movie adaptation

The Two Popes new trailer: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce are both funny and philosophical in Netflix film

The Two Popes new trailer: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce are both funny and philosophical in Netflix film