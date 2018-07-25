You are here:

Gary Oldman to star opposite Amy Adams in upcoming psychological thriller Woman in the Window

Los Angeles: Actor Gary Oldman will star opposite Amy Adams in the psychological thriller The Woman in the Window, directed by Joe Wright.

The Woman in the Window is based on A. J. Finn's best-selling novel, reports Variety.

Tracy Letts has written the screenplay for the movie, which will be produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush. The Woman in the Window is based on A. J. Finn’s best-selling novel, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the year’s top selling adult-fiction title.

The story centers on a woman who is a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine, watching old movies, recalling happier times, and spying on her neighbours, including witnessing a crime involving a new neighbouring family. Oldman will play the family patriarch.

Oldman won the best actor Oscar earlier in 2018 for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in World War II drama Darkest Hour. His performance in the film also earned him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award.

He is also scheduled to star with Meryl Streep in the political drama The Laundromat.

Amy Adams has been nominated for five Academy Awards for Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and American Hustle.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:57 AM