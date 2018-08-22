Slice trailer: Chance the Rapper, Zazie Beetz hunt down a werewolf in A24's pizza delivery-murder mystery

"I’m gonna tell you a story about a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty shitty pizza place," is how the trailer of upcoming horror comedy Slice, starring Chance the Rapper in his debut and Zazie Beetz (of Atlanta and Deadpool 2), opens. After pizza-delivery boys of a Perfect Pizza joint in the town of Kingfisher are mysteriously murdered on the job, the daring duo sets out to catch the culprit.

This film marks the feature film directorial debut for Austin Vesely, who has previously helmed Chance's music videos for 'Sunday Candy' and 'Angels', according to Deadline. In an interview with Pigeons and Planes, the director had said that he had initially imagined Slice as a short film. The idea was briefly envisioned as a television pilot, but was finally made into a film.

With so much blood, guts and supernatural elements, Slice resembles a classic horror B-movie. It also stars Joe Keery of Stranger Things, Rae Gray of Fear the Walking Dead, Paul Scheer of Veep and Hannibal Buress of Broad City.

Slice comes from from A24, the studio behind films like Moonlight, Ladybird, The Disaster Artist, The Florida Project and more recently the Toni Collette starrer horror Hereditary. An official date for the film has not been announced but the studio.

Watch the trailer here.



